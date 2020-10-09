Longtime radio broadcaster Dori Monson has been indefinitely suspended from hosting the Seattle Seahawks' pregame and postgame shows in the wake of a recent tweet, ESPN has confirmed.

The since-deleted tweet, sent Wednesday evening during Washington's gubernatorial debate between incumbent Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp, referenced transgenderism. Seattle Out & Proud (commonly referred to as Seattle Pride) shared a screenshot of the tweet, which read: "Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA."

Monson also hosts "The Dori Monson Show" on Seattle's KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, which includes a weekly interview with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. KIRO Radio 97.3 FM and 710 ESPN Seattle are the Seahawks' flagship stations. Seattle Out & Proud said it has reached out to KIRO 97.3 FM and the Seahawks to demand that Monson be fired immediately.

KIRO Radio program director Bryan Buckalew declined comment when reached by ESPN, saying the station doesn't comment on personnel matters.

The Athletic first reported Monson's suspension.