After a morning COVID-19 scare, the New York Jets announced Friday night they received negative test results for every player, coach and personnel staffer.

This means their home game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals will start as scheduled. The Jets' announcement came about an hour after the Cardinals' team flight had departed Phoenix en route to New Jersey.

A positive player test in the morning prompted the Jets to retest the player, and it turned out to be a false positive.

Statement from the New York Jets. pic.twitter.com/J6qzUeFn7r — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2020

The Jets shut down their facility in the morning and conducted meetings virtually as they made their final preparations for the game.

"We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing," the team said in a statement. "As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

This marks the second time the Jets were victimized by false positives. On Aug. 23, in the middle of training camp, they temporarily halted activities after receiving word of 10 positive tests -- all of which turned out to be negative.

They came from the same New Jersey lab that processed the latest samples.