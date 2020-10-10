The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Friday's round of testing, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Titans game, originally set for Sunday, is now scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is contingent on Tennessee not having any more positive tests. The organization has had 23 positive tests since Sept. 24.

The Titans are trying to get back into their facility by Saturday afternoon, a source told ESPN on Friday.

The Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos was moved from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET as part of an ESPN doubleheader, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Patriots have not practiced and their facility was closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were moved to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. They anticipate opening their facility Saturday, per a team spokesman.