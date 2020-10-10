The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for his involvement in a postgame fight with New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Tate was not fined.

The fight occurred moments after the Rams defeated the Giants 17-9 in Week 4.

When he spoke with reporters this week, Ramsey dodged multiple questions about the incident. "No comment," Ramsey said, when asked what happened after the game.

When asked if he expected to be disciplined from the NFL, Ramsey said, "I already said no comment, but no."

And when pressed further about whether he had spoken to Rams coach Sean McVay or teammates about the fight, Ramsey said, "Are you going to keep making me say no comment? Is that what you all want? We're going to talk about football, man.

"Everybody has kind of answered it already and I keep telling you all no comment, so I'm not going to get into -- we won. We talking about football. We've got the Washington Football Team this week and that's what's important, honestly."

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters this week that Tate did not throw the first punch. "All I can say is the account I got from a number of our players was that there's a history, obviously, between them," Judge said. "There was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn't the one who threw the punch. Everybody involved was trying to break it up. I can say both our players and the Rams' staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, were all in there just trying to break it up."

Ramsey and Tate have had somewhat of a public feud regarding a family situation over the past year. Ramsey has two young daughters with Tate's younger sister Breanna.

Similar to Ramsey, Tate deflected several questions about the incident when asked this week, but he laughed when it was suggested during a videoconference with reporters that he won the fight because there was no bruising on his face.

"I had my helmet on," said Tate, who did acknowledge that he spoke with Breanna and Judge about the fight. "[Judge] took my word for it and we moved on. That was kind of it."

McVay said that Ramsey would not be disciplined by the team and that he had discussed the incident with him.

"I spoke to him. Just making sure that we're all on the same page of we can't allow some of those things to get in the way of whether it ended up being something bad that happened for you or for our football team," McVay said. "Jalen is a smart guy, there's a lot of emotions. As far as the specifics, you know, these are grown men, I didn't get into the 'he said, she said.' It was really more along the lines of let's be smart."

McVay added that the place to relieve frustration is on the field.

Ramsey demonstrated that in the fourth quarter when he leveled Tate for a 1-yard loss after Tate made a short catch on third down.

ESPN staff writer Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.