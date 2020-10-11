Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who is listed as questionable because of a shin injury, is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mixon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a touchdown reception last Sunday as the Bengals beat Jacksonville for their first win of the season.
The Ravens, meanwhile, expect quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), tight end Mark Andrews (thigh) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee) -- all of whom are listed as questionable -- to be available against the visiting Bengals, a source told Schefter.
In other injury news:
Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who did not practice this past week because of an aggravated hamstring injury, is considered a pregame decision against the visiting Carolina Panthers, a source told Schefter. The Falcons don't want to make a decision on Jones until seeing how he feels before the game.
New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman, listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury, is not expected to play against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, a source told Schefter.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, listed as questionable because of knee and hamstring injuries, is expected to play against the host Kansas City Chiefs, a source told Schefter.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (illness), both listed as questionable against the visiting Miami Dolphins, "should be good [to play]," a source told Schefter.