Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who is listed as questionable because of a shin injury, is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mixon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a touchdown reception last Sunday as the Bengals beat Jacksonville for their first win of the season.

The Ravens, meanwhile, expect quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), tight end Mark Andrews (thigh) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee) -- all of whom are listed as questionable -- to be available against the visiting Bengals, a source told Schefter.

