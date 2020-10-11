Adam Schefter reports that a Titans assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19, causing the team to temporarily close its facility, and adds that Tennessee's Week 5 game vs. Buffalo on Tuesday is in question. (1:04)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After two consecutive days of negative test results, a member of the Tennessee Titans' team staff tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday morning.

"This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps," a team statement said.

The Titans have now received a total of 24 positive test results dating back to Sept. 24. Sunday's positive test result was the 11th for a staff member. A total of 13 players tested positive over that span.

The Titans removed offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and defensive back Greg Mabin from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and returned to their facility on Saturday for the first time since Sep. 29.

"I, along with the players and staff, would like to tell you how excited we are to be back in the building to continue our prep for Buffalo," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday.

Tennessee's game against the Buffalo Bills was moved from Sunday to Tuesday. That game is now in jeopardy.