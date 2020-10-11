Players from across the league are used to trading jerseys on the field after games, but because of the NFL's coronavirus protocols, the jersey swap tradition has been completely transformed. (4:48)

The Sunday slate for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season brought more COVID-19 issues, as the Broncos-Patriots game that had been rescheduled to Monday is now being moved to next Sunday after the Patriots had a new positive test for the coronavirus, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills-Titans game, which was already moved to Tuesday, could also be in jeopardy after a member of the Titans' staff tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday morning.

Eleven games will be played on Sunday, however, and we're here to bring you the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and more.

Best arrival looks

Want to look like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? That shirt will cost you $890.

Bring on Vegas 😎 pic.twitter.com/oPTJ7hxJcx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2020

Apparently it's Fendi day for superstar NFL quarterbacks, as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (far left) is also going with an $890 sweatshirt.

Time to lock in. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/MTwxQo0yXn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (bottom left) is rocking a cowboy hat and boots.

Did Ravens wideouts Miles Boykin and Willie Snead plan this?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive Cassius Marsh nailed the throwback Vince Carter jersey.

Washington rookie Chase Young is returning to the field Sunday, and his mom is showing her support with a mask featuring her son.

Is that a boombox, RGIII? The Ravens quarterback took first-team reps at practice this week until Lamar Jackson returned.

Best cleats

Teddy Bridgewater is a good son pic.twitter.com/QBq8cvR1Y2 — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 11, 2020

JuJu's Week 5 cleats versus Eagles per IG are Boujee inspired pic.twitter.com/ilMmQQjefE — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2020

My oh my ❄️ pic.twitter.com/i0dMtrxdl7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2020