The Sunday slate for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season brought more COVID-19 issues, as the Broncos-Patriots game that had been rescheduled to Monday is now being moved to next Sunday after the Patriots had a new positive test for the coronavirus, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills-Titans game, which was already moved to Tuesday, could also be in jeopardy after a member of the Titans' staff tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday morning.
Eleven games will be played on Sunday, however, and we're here to bring you the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and more.
For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 5 game guide.
More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?
Best arrival looks
Want to look like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? That shirt will cost you $890.
Bring on Vegas 😎 pic.twitter.com/oPTJ7hxJcx— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2020
Apparently it's Fendi day for superstar NFL quarterbacks, as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (far left) is also going with an $890 sweatshirt.
Time to lock in. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/MTwxQo0yXn— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (bottom left) is rocking a cowboy hat and boots.
📍 @heinzfield— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2020
More 📸: https://t.co/Xqnba1lBBY | @Bud_Dupree pic.twitter.com/6tK9ETGuT0
Did Ravens wideouts Miles Boykin and Willie Snead plan this?
A little outfit coordination for game day 👏@Willie_Snead4G @MBoykin814 pic.twitter.com/s9yH7DgoYU— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive Cassius Marsh nailed the throwback Vince Carter jersey.
Clocking in 🕚@Subaru_OP | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/wIomdrZCOw— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 11, 2020
Washington rookie Chase Young is returning to the field Sunday, and his mom is showing her support with a mask featuring her son.
Family over everything ❤️@youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/gCduCnV1Mf— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 11, 2020
Is that a boombox, RGIII? The Ravens quarterback took first-team reps at practice this week until Lamar Jackson returned.
🔥🔥🔥@RGIII pic.twitter.com/pDXYhdxUCS— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
Best cleats
Teddy Bridgewater is a good son pic.twitter.com/QBq8cvR1Y2— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 11, 2020
JuJu's Week 5 cleats versus Eagles per IG are Boujee inspired pic.twitter.com/ilMmQQjefE— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2020
Best of the rest
My oh my ❄️ pic.twitter.com/i0dMtrxdl7— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2020
Legendary style.@LarryFitzgerald x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/D9hTV33Rrw— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2020
You ready?#PHIvsPIT | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5wfk1V858x— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2020
Fall fits szn 😎 pic.twitter.com/zZrvQo9uJt— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 11, 2020
Show up, show out.#AZvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/3lxFvFkNBi— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 11, 2020
#HTown pic.twitter.com/FvPsyu2gAG— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020
DMV stand up!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 11, 2020
Homecoming for @iamjohnthethird! pic.twitter.com/DD8n8iNznL
Locked in. pic.twitter.com/ypu3HY7ym9— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2020
📍 ATL pic.twitter.com/vwhBvKdK0f— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 11, 2020
📍 M&T Bank Stadium @BOSE | #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/24tsJ96nd7— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2020