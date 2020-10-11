Stephania Bell believes the Falcons made the right choice in making Julio Jones inactive after he suffered a hamstring injury Monday against the Packers. (0:42)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Jones was listed as questionable coming into the day and was a game-time decision. He did not practice all week and played just 15 snaps during last Monday night's 30-16 loss at Green Bay.

The 31-year-old Jones first tweaked his left hamstring in training camp, then strained it again during a Week 2 loss at Dallas. He was inactive for the next game against the Chicago Bears before returning to face the Packers. Jones remained in the locker room after halftime in Green Bay as the injury prevented him from continuing.

Jones has had nagging injuries throughout his career but typically fights through them. He missed one game last year due to a shoulder injury.

Without Jones in the lineup, the Falcons will rely on Calvin Ridley as the top receiver with Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, and Brandon Powell behind him. Tight end Hayden Hurst also could be more of a factor.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter spoke Friday about running the offense without Jones.

"You're taking one of the best players of all time out of your lineup, so it's not going to be the same,'' Koetter said. "There's just no way it can be the same. But we are very confident in [Zaccheaus] with Russ Gage. And the other guy is Christian Blake. You saw when those guys played more in the second half last week they had production.

"No team wants to take an elite player out of the game. That's a challenge just because those guys like Julio make plays that you don't plan for. They make spectacular plays. That's something that these other guys would love to do, but they just haven't proven that yet.''

Jones, the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (12,338) and receptions (812), has 15 catches for 213 yards with no touchdowns this season.

The Falcons offense ranks tied for eighth in total yards (396.0 ypg.), fifth in passing yards (294.3 ypg.), tied for 14th in scoring (26.5 ppg.), and 22nd on third down (39.3%).

The winless Falcons (0-4) will attempt to avoid an 0-5 start for the first time since the 1997 season.