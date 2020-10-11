LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not be at Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams because of an illness.

After going to the team hotel Saturday, Haskins told the team he wasn't feeling well and he was sent home. Haskins was going to be inactive anyway after getting benched earlier in the week. Kyle Allen was named the starter with Alex Smith serving in the No. 2 role.

Haskins started the first four games of the season, but Washington's coaches and others in the organization weren't pleased with his progress or his approach since winning the starting job. A number of people in the organization have talked to him about how to handle all the responsibilities that come with being the starting quarterback. Coach Ron Rivera pointed to the chance of staying in contention for the NFC East title as one reason for the change. Washington entered Sunday's game with a 1-3 record -- first-place Philadelphia is 1-2-1.

One source said Haskins has not requested a trade at this point. Another source said no team has yet called about his availability.

Washington selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He started seven games as a rookie last season. He took every first-team snap in training camp and Rivera named him the starter in late August. Rivera did say he would have held a quarterback competition had they been able to play preseason games.

Haskins threw four touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts and owns the NFL's lowest Total QBR among starting quarterbacks at 30.6. His QBR for the past three games was 25.3.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young, meanwhile, was active for Sunday's game after missing the team's Week 4 loss vs. Baltimore because of a groin injury. Young hurt his groin in the first half of a loss the previous week in Cleveland, but he progressed steadily and was a full participant in Friday's practice. Young, the second overall pick in this year's draft, leads Washington with 2.5 sacks.