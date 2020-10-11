Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick delivers a beauty of a TD to Preston Williams

It's a magical Sunday when Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is red hot and torching defenses with deep bombs. With 4½ minutes left in the third quarter at the San Francisco 49ers, Fitzpatrick sat in the pocket, taking a hard blow to the chest and delivering a 32-yard throw into the middle of the end zone to wide receiver Preston Williams for a touchdown.

It was arguably Fitzpatrick's best throw of the game and his third touchdown in what had been a blowout to that point for the Dolphins in Santa Clara, California.

After the play, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa jumped up to give Fitzpatrick a jubilant hip bump in celebration.

After a week when all the talk centered on whether it was Tua time or not, it was clear the Dolphins' quarterbacks have a great dynamic and they want each other to succeed.