KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs lost starting left guard Kelechi Osemele for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after he injured his right knee in the first quarter.

He was replaced by veteran Mike Remmers, who started a game two weeks ago at right guard after an illness to Andrew Wylie.

Osemele was injured without being hit. He stumbled on the turf after trying to block on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. He was taken off the field on a cart.