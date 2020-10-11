Eagles' Miles Sanders burns Steelers with 74-yard TD run

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, a Pittsburgh area native, said his favorite memory playing at Heinz Field was Penn State's 51-6 rout of Pitt in 2018.

He might have to update that.

Sanders broke off a 74-yard first-quarter touchdown run Sunday to pull the Eagles even with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-7. It was the longest rushing TD by an Eagles player since Brian Mitchell had an 85-yarder in 2000.

Sanders took a delayed handoff from Carson Wentz on a third-and-9, slipped a would-be tackler and then shot up the left side for the score.

Sanders called it "a blessing" to be returning to the Pittsburgh area to play as a pro. He went to school about 10 miles away at Woodland Hills High School and spoke to his teammates last week about overcoming the odds to make it to the NFL. Now he has a TD against his hometown team.

The Steelers entered Week 4 as the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, yielding just 54 yards per game.