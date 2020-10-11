Raiders' Derek Carr tosses TDs of 59 and 72 yards in first half

Two pass attempts after throwing his first interception since last Dec. 1, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr let it air out in his personal house of horrors.

Carr hit Nelson Agholor for a 59-yard touchdown pass with 11:58 to play in the second quarter to pull the Raiders within 14-10 of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Just a gorgeous pitch and catch. 😍@derekcarrqb -> Nelly for six.#LVvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/IEepglToWt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2020

In fact, it was at Arrowhead Stadium where Carr had last been picked off and he was rising in INT-less streak of 316 passes.

Later in the half, Carr went deep again with a 72-yard touchdown scoring pass to Henry Ruggs III, giving the Raiders a 24-21 lead.

The Raiders have four plays of 40-plus yards Sunday, their most in a game since 2011. They had one all season entering the day.

Carr is 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium and the Raiders have lost seven straight there.

Agholor's 59-yard touchdown catch is the fifth 50-yard touchdown reception of his career, and his first since Week 16 of 2018 against the Texans.

This is Carr's 20th career game with three passing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Ken Stabler for the most in Raiders franchise history.