Raiders' Derek Carr tosses TDs of 59 and 72 yards in first half

Two pass attempts after throwing his first interception since last Dec. 1, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr let it air out in his personal house of horrors.

Carr hit Nelson Agholor for a 59-yartd touchdown pass with 11:58 to play in the second quarter to pull the Raiders within 14-10 of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Just a gorgeous pitch and catch. @derekcarrqb -> Nelly for six.

In fact, it was at Arrowhead Stadium where Carr had last been picked off and he was rising in INT-less streak of 316 passes.

Later in the half, Carr went deep again with a 72-yard touchdown scoring pass to Henry Ruggs III.