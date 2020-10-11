        <
          Raiders' Derek Carr tosses TDs of 59 and 72 yards in first half

          2:00 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
          Two pass attempts after throwing his first interception since last Dec. 1, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr let it air out in his personal house of horrors.

          Carr hit Nelson Agholor for a 59-yartd touchdown pass with 11:58 to play in the second quarter to pull the Raiders within 14-10 of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

          In fact, it was at Arrowhead Stadium where Carr had last been picked off and he was rising in INT-less streak of 316 passes.

          Later in the half, Carr went deep again with a 72-yard touchdown scoring pass to Henry Ruggs III.

          The Raiders have four plays of 40-plus yards Sunday, their most in a game since 2011. They had one all season entering the day.

          Carr is 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium and the Raiders have lost seven straight there.

          Agholor's 59-yard touchdown catch is the fifth 50-yard touchdown reception of his career, and his first since Week 16 of 2018 against the Texans.

          This is Carr's 20th career game with three passing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Ken Stabler for the most in Raiders franchise history.