PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will be without a veteran member of the offensive line for the rest of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Starting right guard David DeCastro went to the locker room late in the first quarter to have an abdomen injury evaluated. He did not return.

Rookie Kevin Dotson, a fourth-round pick, is playing in his place. Dotson is plenty familiar with the role, already starting for DeCastro once before this season in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, when DeCastro was still nursing a knee injury. DeCastro missed the bulk of training camp along with the first two games of the season as he dealt with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable to return with a back injury sustained on a punt return.