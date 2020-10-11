Arizona Cardinals star outside linebacker Chandler Jones left Sunday's game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with a right biceps injury and will not return.

Jones was seen on the TV broadcast testing his ability to engage with defenders but at one point was grimacing in pain after pushing against a teammate. Jones sat on the bench right after while holding his right arm.

Jones has one sack on the season, which he got in Week 1, giving him 97 for his career. He leads the NFL in sacks since he came in the league in 2012. Jones had one tackle Sunday before leaving the game.