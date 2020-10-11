        <
        >

          Social media reacts to Washington QB Alex Smith returning two years after gruesome leg injury

          3:32 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Alex Smith, who hasn't played since a gruesome leg injury two years ago, entered Sunday's Washington Football Team game against the Los Angeles Rams.

          Smith came in after starting QB Kyle Allen was hurt on a third-down run.

          On Nov. 18, 2018, against the Houston Texans, Smith broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg. The injury required 17 surgeries to repair and Smith had to deal with an infection that doctors feared might lead to amputation.

          For more, watch E:60 Presents: 'Project 11' and read as his wife describes Smith's recovery.

          When he entered the game, Smith got a standing ovation from his family, which was in attendance in Washington. Social media responded, in awe of Smith's return.