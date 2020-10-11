Giants' Kyler Fackrell stuns Dallas with 46-yard interception return for TD

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in another early hole Sunday afternoon when quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Prescott's pass was intended for running back Ezekiel Elliott. The pass sailed high, and was tipped into the arms of New York Giants outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

Fackrell caught the ball at the Cowboys' 46-yard line and raced down the right sideline.

He ran through a tackle and dove fully-extended over the goal line for a touchdown.

It gave the Giants a quick 14-3 lead just 9:12 into the contest.

New York came into Sunday averaging just 11.8 points per game. The Cowboys, meanwhile, faced a first-half double-digit deficit for the fifth time in five games this season.