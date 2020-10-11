The New Orleans Saints are ruling out wide receiver Michael Thomas for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He had been listed as questionable.

Thomas, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury since Week 1, has practiced on a limited basis every day for two straight weeks.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro has three catches for 17 yards in his only action this season.

He led the NFL last season with 149 catches and 1,725 receiving yards.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.