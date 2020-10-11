        <
          Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry make circus catches to set up Browns TDs

          5:58 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          The Cleveland Browns are delivering on spectacular catches against the Indianapolis Colts, most notably Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

          Midway through the second quarter, OBJ came down with a leaping, acrobatic, bobbling grab over Tavon Wilson. The Colts challenged the catch, but it was an obvious reception. The grab set up a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass five plays later.

          On the previous drive, Landry also gobbled an 18-yard catch in traffic, propelling Cleveland to its first touchdown.

          Behind all of the tremendous pass-catching, the Browns scored points on their first three drives.

          Beckham also completed a pass to Austin Hooper on a reverse on the final drive of the first half, setting up a field goal.