ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott was hospitalized with a serious right ankle injury against the New York Giants on Sunday that forced him to leave the game on a cart and in tears.

Prescott was hurt with 6:33 to play in the third quarter while being tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan after a 9-yard run. Prescott's ankle appeared to dislocate as he awaited help from medical personnel.

AT&T Stadium was hushed as Prescott was examined by Cowboys' medical personnel for several minutes before leaving on the cart.

Players from both teams, as well as former Cowboys coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, consoled Prescott as he left to a big cheer. He raised his right hand in acknowledgement.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones was shown standing in his suite but appeared to head down to the locker room to check on the quarterback.

In 2018, Dallas wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a dislocated ankle in a wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks not far from where Prescott was injured.

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott and helped finish off a scoring drive that ended with Ezekiel Elliott's second touchdown of the game to give the Cowboys a 31-23 lead.

Prescott was off to a record-setting start to the season with three straight games for 450 yards passing. He entered the week with 1,690 passing yards, a league-best and the most by a Cowboys quarterback in through four games in team history.

While the immediate concern is Prescott's healthy, the quarterback's future is also part of the equation.

He is playing on a one-year franchise tag that is worth $31.4 million as he and the team were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. The Cowboys offered Prescott a five-year deal worth $34.5 million per season and more than $100 million guaranteed but he opted to play this season on the tag hoping for larger commitment.

Prescott has been remarkably durable in his career. He had not missed a start (69) in his career and missed just two snaps this season as he was getting evaluated for a potential concussion against the Atlanta Falcons. He played the final two games of last season with a right shoulder injury that limited his mobility.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Prescott's 69 straight starts is the sixth-longest streak from the start of a rookie season since the merger. Only Tom Brady and Russell Wilson have won more games than Prescott's 41 since 2016.

The Cowboys signed Dalton as a free agent to a deal worth $3 million guaranteed and up to $7 million after a nine-year run as the Cincinnati Bengals' starting quarterback. Dalton took the Bengals to the playoffs four times but was unable to win a postseason game.

The last time the Cowboys lost their franchise quarterback to injury in-game came in 2015 when Tony Romo suffered a re-break of his right collarbone against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 26, 2015 against the Carolina Panthers. Romo suffered the initial break in a Week 2 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys finished that season with a 4-12 record, starting four different quarterbacks -- Romo, Brandon Weeden, Matt Cassel and Kellen Moore.

Romo was on the national call for CBS for Sunday's game.