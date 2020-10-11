Social media reacts to Cowboys' Dak Prescott injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field after suffering a right ankle injury on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Prescott, who raised his right hand in acknowledgement as he left the field, was later diagnosed with a compound fracture and dislocation. He will have surgery Sunday night.

Prescott was off to a record-setting start to the season with three straight games for 450 yards passing. He entered the week with 1,690 passing yards, a league-best and the most by a Cowboys quarterback in through four games in team history.

The sports world reacted on social media:

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you're a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Sending prayers up @dak. Praying you come back stronger than ever. Stay strong, my man. — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) October 11, 2020

Praying for you @dak 🙏🏾. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020

Prayers for Dak!!! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020

Prayers sent to Dak!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 11, 2020

Praying for big bro @dak — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) October 11, 2020

That's tough man! Prayers for 4🙏🏽 — OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) October 11, 2020

IF* any player is equipped to overcome adversity, I'm putting my money on @dak. Keep your head up and know: this is a small chapter in your large book.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 11, 2020

Dang Dak I'm hurt for you man .... goodness dawg 🙏🏾 — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

Prayers for Dak🙏🏾 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 11, 2020

Damn, I Hate that for #4! 🙏🏽 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020

Dak😔 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 11, 2020

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Y'all I wanna talk to y'all about that long term deal but Honestly. I ain't even there right now!! I hate see young players go through these serious injuries! @dak Body will heal and he will come back but man as a former player That journey is Hard as hell!! Prayers up for

#4 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 11, 2020

Absolutely gutted for Dak. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020

Sending prayers to my guy @dak ! 😞 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 11, 2020