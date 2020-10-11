        <
        >

          Social media reacts to Cowboys' Dak Prescott injury

          7:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field after suffering a right ankle injury on Sunday against the New York Giants.

          Prescott, who raised his right hand in acknowledgement as he left the field, was later diagnosed with a compound fracture and dislocation. He will have surgery Sunday night.

          Prescott was off to a record-setting start to the season with three straight games for 450 yards passing. He entered the week with 1,690 passing yards, a league-best and the most by a Cowboys quarterback in through four games in team history.

          The sports world reacted on social media: