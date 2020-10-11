Social media reacts to Cowboys' Dak Prescott injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field after suffering a right ankle injury on Sunday against the New York Giants.
Prescott, who raised his right hand in acknowledgement as he left the field, was later diagnosed with a compound fracture and dislocation. He will have surgery Sunday night.
Prescott was off to a record-setting start to the season with three straight games for 450 yards passing. He entered the week with 1,690 passing yards, a league-best and the most by a Cowboys quarterback in through four games in team history.
The sports world reacted on social media:
Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020
Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020
Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020
Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you're a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020
🙏🏾Ing 4 you bro!!!— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) October 11, 2020
❤️U man. pic.twitter.com/BFlfRbbrCe
Sending prayers up @dak. Praying you come back stronger than ever. Stay strong, my man.— Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) October 11, 2020
Praying for you @dak 🙏🏾. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020
Prayers for Dak!!!— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) October 11, 2020
Thinking of you @dak— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020
Feel so bad for Dak.— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020
Prayers sent to Dak!!!!!— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 11, 2020
Praying for big bro @dak— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) October 11, 2020
That's tough man! Prayers for 4🙏🏽— OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) October 11, 2020
IF* any player is equipped to overcome adversity, I'm putting my money on @dak. Keep your head up and know: this is a small chapter in your large book.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 11, 2020
Dang Dak I'm hurt for you man .... goodness dawg 🙏🏾— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020
Prayers for Dak🙏🏾— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 11, 2020
Damn, I Hate that for #4! 🙏🏽— Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020
Dak😔— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 11, 2020
STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020
Y'all I wanna talk to y'all about that long term deal but Honestly. I ain't even there right now!! I hate see young players go through these serious injuries! @dak Body will heal and he will come back but man as a former player That journey is Hard as hell!! Prayers up for— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 11, 2020
#4
Absolutely gutted for Dak.— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020
Sending prayers to my guy @dak ! 😞— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 11, 2020
Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ— NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020
4's up for @dak ✊@EzekielElliott | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9NAvzBI57I— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 11, 2020