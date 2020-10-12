DK Metcalf comes up clutch once again, making a diving catch as the Seahawks score to take a 27-26 lead over the Vikings with only 15 seconds left in the game. (0:36)

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 15 seconds remaining Sunday night, giving the Seahawks a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and their first 5-0 start in franchise history.

Wilson tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Metcalf, to give him 19 on the season. That's one shy of Peyton Manning's record for the most in NFL history through a team's first four games. This was the 34th game-winning drive Wilson has led in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2012.

Most Go-Ahead Pass TDs in Final Minute Russell Wilson's pass to DK Metcalf was his sixth career go-ahead passing touchdown in the final minute of regulation, the most in the NFL since he debuted in 2012. Russell Wilson 6 Matthew Stafford 5 Aaron Rodgers 4 Andrew Luck 4 >>>Since 2012

It started poorly for Wilson and the Seahawks' offense, which managed just 66 yards in the first half en route to a 13-0 deficit. It was only the sixth time in Wilson's career in which the Seahawks were shut out through the first half.

They rallied back in the third quarter, scoring 21 points in 1 minute, 53 seconds thanks in part to takeaways on consecutive Minnesota possessions. Damontre' Moore got the first one with a strip sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and K.J. Wright followed that with a one-handed interception.

Wilson, the early-season MVP front-runner, finished 20-of-32 for 217 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Games that come down to the wire are nothing new for the Seahawks. They beat the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, in similar fashion.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, this was the 14th win by the Seahawks in a one-possession game since the start of last season; they're 14-2 in such games. No other team has more than 10 wins in one-possession games in that span.