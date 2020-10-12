The New England Patriots had no new positive coronavirus test results from the latest round Sunday, a source told ESPN.

The Tennessee Titans also had no new positive COVID-19 tests Monday morning, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano, meaning their Tuesday night game against the Buffalo Bills is still on as scheduled.

The Titans plan to have a walk-through practice Monday -- similar to the types of workouts they would typically have on Saturdays, before a Sunday game day.

On Sunday, a positive test from the Patriots led the NFL to postpone the Week 5 game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos that was scheduled for Monday. The postponement was part of a significant revamping of the NFL schedule that affected eight teams.

The Patriots will now host the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET.

Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray currently remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with the fourth individual who tested positive Saturday still to be added.

Patriots players are scheduled to be off for at least the next two days.