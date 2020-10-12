Alex Smith gets a standing ovation from his entire family after completing a pass in his first snap in 693 days after suffering a gruesome leg injury. (0:16)

Smith gets an ovation from his wife and kids after first completion (0:16)

The Washington Football Team won't make another change at quarterback this week. That is, as long as Kyle Allen is healthy.

"He's our starter," Washington coach Ron Rivera said.

Rivera had said this after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and reiterated it Monday, first in a meeting with Allen and then on a Zoom session with reporters. Washington plays at the New York Giants on Sunday.

Allen was knocked from Washington's loss to the Rams due to an arm injury suffered late in the second quarter. He was also checked for a concussion. Provided his arm feels fine during the week, he'll play vs. the Giants.

Allen was cleared to return in the second half Sunday, but Rivera opted to stick with Alex Smith because of an "abundance of caution." He did not want to risk Allen getting hurt worse. The Rams sacked Washington eight times Sunday. Allen was hurt while diving for a first down at the end of a run on third-and-1. Corner Jalen Ramsey hit him in the neck area with his helmet and drew a 15-yard penalty. Allen immediately got up and headed to the medical tent.

Allen replaced Dwayne Haskins as the starting quarterback last week. In nearly two quarters Sunday, Allen completed 9 of 13 passes for 74 yards and ran for one touchdown.

"He delivered a good ball for the most part," Rivera said. "He managed well. We'll see how things go if he's healthy."

Allen also scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown run; his mobility adds a different aspect to Washington's offense. That play stood out to Rivera because of what it showed.

"He saw man coverage, he saw the defenders had their backs turned and he knew he had the opportunity to tuck the ball and run," Rivera said. "That was a good decision on his part."

Smith played for the first time since breaking his fibula and tibia in November 2018. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards and was sacked six times. He understands the situation.

"He played great. He played decisive, quick," Smith said of Allen. "I was bummed for him, I was excited for his opportunity. He's a good kid, works really hard and obviously this is out of our control, so whatever coach decides he goes with. That's his job. Whatever this team needs me to do, I'll do."