FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys fear defensive tackle Trysten Hill suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, according to multiple sources.

Hill suffered the injury in the third quarter as he approached New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and fell awkwardly. He will have an MRI on Tuesday, and if tests confirm the diagnosis, he would be the ninth starter to land on injured reserve this season.

Hill started the first five games of the season after playing sparingly as a rookie in 2019. He was credited with 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and five quarterback pressures.

Without Hill, the Cowboys have Dontari Poe, Antwaun Woods and third-round pick Neville Gallimore at defensive tackle.

If he is done for the season, he would join quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle after Hill was hurt, right tackle La'el Collins (hip), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and center Joe Looney (knee) on injured reserve. Linebacker Sean Lee, who was expected to be a key contributor, is also on IR after undergoing surgery for a pelvis/sports hernia issue.

Defensive tackle Geraldo McCoy, a projected starter, suffered a torn quadriceps in the first padded practice of training camp and was released over the summer.

Cornerback Anthony Brown missed three games on injured reserve with broken ribs suffered in a Week 2 practice but returned Sunday against the Giants and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Vander Esch returned to practice last week and could see his first action since the season opener next Monday against the Arizona Cardinals. Awuzie is also eligible to return to action against Arizona.

Looney will miss at least two more games; Lee is looking at a potential return Oct. 25 against Washington.