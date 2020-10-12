The Cleveland Browns are placing Greedy Williams on injured reserve after the cornerback has missed all five games this season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in training camp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Williams continues to have a nerve issue in his shoulder, though is not expected to require surgery.

"He is working so hard in rehab, but just the docs thought it was best to shut him down, see how it responds,'' Stefanski said. "No surgery required at this point. There's a potential that he's back this year, we just don't know.''

Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, started as a rookie for the Browns last season. Terrance Mitchell has replaced Williams in the starting lineup.

The Browns' secondary took another hit as safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Sunday, was placed in concussion protocol. Harrison started for Karl Joseph after he injured his hamstring in practice last week.

Browns right guard Wyatt Teller, meanwhile, strained his right calf against the Colts and is "week-to-week,'' Stefanski said. Quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his ribs in Sunday's victory and was "sore" Monday, but Stefanski said he thinks Mayfield will "fight through this" and was optimistic he would will play in Week 6 against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.