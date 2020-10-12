The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a left quad injury in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Reader went down with less than nine minutes in the third quarter after he tackled Baltimore's Gus Edwards following a 3-yard gain. Reader was carted off the field and was visibly frustrated as he went back to the locker room.

Reader was a key addition during the Bengals' spending spree this offseason. Reader signed a four-year deal worth $53 million, which is believed to be the richest contract given to a free agent in franchise history.

J.J. Watt, his former teammate with the Houston Texans, tweeted encouragement to him on Monday, writing: "Hate to hear about the injury @Djread98 , but know exactly how you're gonna attack this recovery and come back stronger than ever. Minor setback for major comeback. You got this brother."

In his first four games of the season, Reader tallied 18 tackles, with one of those coming behind the line of scrimmage.

The Bengals signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams to fill their open roster spot.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.