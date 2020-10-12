With his offense threatening franchise marks for futility, embattled New York Jets coach Adam Gase conceded Monday that it might be time to change the playcaller -- meaning himself.

"For the last four years, I've toyed with the idea every once in a while," said Gase, alluding to his time as a head coach. "I mean, I don't think I've ever been opposed to trying something to try to change things up. I'd say everything is on the table at this point."

Whether he actually relinquishes the duty remains to be seen. It's important to note he didn't volunteer the admission; it came in direct response to a question about whether he would consider an overview role as head coach. If he's being forced to make a change, it would be the first sign from management that it's unhappy with his performance.

Despite an 0-5 start, and a 7-14 overall record, Gase always has received public support from the Jets' hierarchy.

"I'm considering everything," Gase said. "I'm just looking at everything and trying to figure out whatever can help us turn things in the right direction. I'll be all for that."

Gase called the plays in every game as the Miami Dolphins' coach (2016-2018), and he was hired by the Jets last year, in large part, because of his playcalling ability. But for the second straight year, the offense is experiencing profound struggles. The Jets are ranked 32nd in scoring (15 points per game) and 28th in total yards (279 per game), averages that rank among the worst in franchise history.

If a change is made, the candidates to replace Gase as the playcaller would be offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter, a former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

As if he didn't have enough challenges, Gase also is dealing with a potential issue with running back Le'Veon Bell, who apparently was frustrated that he had only one target in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. After the game, Bell took to twitter and liked a tweet by a media member that suggested he should be traded because Gase doesn't use him properly.

Gase made it clear he didn't appreciate Bell's method of communication. "I get it in the aspect that players get frustrated when they feel like they should be targeted more, get more touches," Gase said. "There's a lot of guys feeling that way... I hate that that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking about it, but it seems that's the way guys want to do it nowadays."

This wasn't the first dust-up between them. In training camp, Bell was critical of Gase on Twitter after the coach removed him from an intrasquad scrimmage. That disagreement resulted in a long sit-down. Afterward, Bell called it a miscommunication, claiming they cleared the air.

Gase gave a non-answer when asked whether they're open to trading Bell before the Oct. 29 trading deadline, saying he and general manager Joe Douglas have only talked about Sunday's game. Gase said he'd like to give more carries to rookie La'Mical Perine, perhaps an indication they'd be willing to move Bell.

Meanwhile, there's an uncertainty at quarterback. Sam Darnold, who sat out Sunday with a sprained right shoulder, is a question mark for Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Chances are, the team will make a decision by Wednesday on whether to start Joe Flacco again.