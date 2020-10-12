The Kansas City Chiefs expect to be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins for perhaps their next couple of games because of a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The injury is still being evaluated.

Watkins hobbled off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. He didn't return.

Watkins is third on the Chiefs this season in catches (29), yards (222) and receiving touchdowns (2). The snaps that usually would have gone to Watkins were given to Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson against the Raiders.

The Chiefs have been markedly better in certain statistical categories with Watkins in their lineup than without since signing him as a free agent in 2018. Last season, the Chiefs rushed for almost 2 yards per play better when Watkins was in the game. Their QBR was 81 with Watkins, 67 without.

The Chiefs play against the Bills in Buffalo next Monday night and against the Broncos in Denver on Oct. 25.