SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers' already thin cornerback group is going to have to wait at least another week to get Richard Sherman back from injured reserve.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Sherman, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2 with a calf injury, will not return to practice this week as originally planned after having some issues with his leg last week.

"We were hoping to get him back this week," Shanahan said. "Some setbacks last week, the healing hasn't gone the way we were hoping for. I know we're going to try a few different procedures this week, but I know I'm not counting on him this week. We'll see how that goes with the new stuff we're gonna try."

Asked what type of procedures the Niners have in mind for Sherman, Shanahan said there were some injections that he was hoping could help.

"He's gonna get some shots that he thinks can help in his leg," Shanahan said. "No surgeries or anything, just different types of shots to take to see if they can take the inflammation down and stuff like that."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick picked apart the banged-up 49ers secondary in the Niners' 43-17 loss on Sunday. Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns against a group missing starters Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and K'Waun Williams (sprained knee).

San Francisco started Brian Allen, who was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday, opposite veteran Jason Verrett against the Dolphins. Although Sherman and Williams will remain on injured reserve this week, Shanahan expressed optimism that Moseley could be back for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Elsewhere, Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sore on Monday after returning from a high ankle sprain on Sunday. Garoppolo played the first half and struggled before Shanahan opted to bench him in favor of C.J. Beathard to start the third quarter.

This week, the Niners will again play it cautious with Garoppolo before deciding if he's OK to play against the Rams.

"We'll see how he is on Wednesday," Shanahan said. "I expect him to be at least the same, if not better. So hopefully he can get a week of that and have no setbacks Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; and hopefully we can get him out there Sunday night."

Linebacker Kwon Alexander was the only new addition to the team's lengthy injury report Monday as he suffered a high ankle sprain. Shanahan indicated the severity of that sprain is not yet clear and Alexander will be monitored as the week goes on.