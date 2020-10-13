Dan Graziano reveals that there are no new positive COVID-19 tests for the Titans, meaning their game vs. the Bills on Tuesday will be played. (0:31)

Tuesday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will proceed as scheduled after all of the Titans' coronavirus tests from Monday came back negative, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

It marked the second straight day that the Titans had no new positive COVID-19 tests.

On Sunday, after two consecutive days of negative test results, a member of the Titans' team staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team temporarily closed its facility Sunday morning but later held a walk-through practice after receiving approval from the NFL. Tennessee also held a walk-through practice Monday.

The Titans have now received a total of 24 positive test results dating back to Sept. 24. Sunday's positive test result was the 11th for a staff member. A total of 13 players tested positive over that span.

The Titans removed offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and defensive back Greg Mabin from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and returned to their facility Saturday for the first time since Sept. 29.

Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long-snapper Beau Brinkley also were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

The Titans (3-0) last played Sept. 27 because of their outbreak. They have already had a game with the Pittsburgh Steelers first postponed and then rescheduled to Oct. 25.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.