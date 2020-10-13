Tuesday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will proceed as scheduled after all of the Titans' coronavirus tests from Monday came back negative, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.
It marked the second straight day that the Titans had no new positive COVID-19 tests.
On Sunday, after two consecutive days of negative test results, a member of the Titans' team staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team temporarily closed its facility Sunday morning but later held a walk-through practice after receiving approval from the NFL. Tennessee also held a walk-through practice Monday.
The Titans have now received a total of 24 positive test results dating back to Sept. 24. Sunday's positive test result was the 11th for a staff member. A total of 13 players tested positive over that span.
The Titans removed offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and defensive back Greg Mabin from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and returned to their facility Saturday for the first time since Sept. 29.
Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long-snapper Beau Brinkley also were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
The Titans (3-0) last played Sept. 27 because of their outbreak. They have already had a game with the Pittsburgh Steelers first postponed and then rescheduled to Oct. 25.
ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.