Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots' Week 5 matchup against the Broncos is being moved to Sunday, Oct. 18, while Denver's original Week 6 game against Miami is being pushed back to later in the season. (1:12)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots had no new positive tests for COVID-19 from Monday's round of testing, league sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) and coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday morning in his regularly scheduled video conference: "We're on track to play."

This marks the second straight day of no new positive tests for the team. Starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive Sunday, according to a source, and the team officially placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Patriots were scheduled to host the Broncos on Monday, but Cowart's positive test was the catalyst for the NFL to move the game to Sunday. The postponement was part of a significant revamping of the NFL schedule that affected eight teams.

Cowart became the fourth player the Patriots placed on their reserve/COVID-19 list, joining quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

Newton has been asymptomatic, his father, Cecil, told ABC-11 in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, while Gilmore posted Monday on his personal Instagram that he is "ready to be back in action."

Belichick didn't provide an update on the progress of Newton and Gilmore on Tuesday morning. Asked whether either player will take steps Tuesday to receive medical clearance, Belichick said, "I'm not sure what exactly the schedule is in terms of when those guys will do the things they need to do. Some of that has to be scheduled outside of the building, so I'll leave that to the medical department."

Patriots players are off for the third straight day Tuesday, with the possibility of returning Wednesday for their first practice of the week.