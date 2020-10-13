Miami Dolphins starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux suffered a significant biceps injury in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers that could end his season, a source told ESPN.

Godchaux is getting a second opinion, but if confirmed the injury would be season-ending.

The timing isn't good for Godchaux, who is in the final year of his rookie contract and possibly headed into free agency this offseason.

Godchaux has been one of the Dolphins key cogs in defending the run throughout his 52 games (42 starts) in Miami.

Rookie second-round pick Raekwon Davis and third-year man Zach Sieler will likely receive a larger role with Godchaux out.