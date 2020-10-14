        <
          Stiff-arm? Titans running back Derrick Henry tosses Bills' Josh Norman

          8:30 PM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
          Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, is known for having a ferocious stiff-arm.

          In fact, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons called it the best in the league. Henry said he has used the stiff-arm since his Pop Warner football days.

          Henry introduced Bills cornerback Josh Norman to the stiff-arm in the second quarter Tuesday, throwing the 200-pound defender on a second-quarter run.

          Henry has a rushing touchdown already in the game, which was his 17th from the 1-yard line since 2017, most in the NFL.

          It was Henry's 41st career TD, which puts him one shy of tying Eddie George for third most by a player in his first five seasons in Titans franchise history. Chris Johnson had 44, and Earl Campbell had 57.