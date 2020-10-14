        <
          Le'Veon Bell released by New York Jets: Players react on social media

          10:08 PM ET
          When many folks were expecting the New York Jets to make moves to trade running back Le'Veon Bell, general manager Joe Douglas instead released the veteran late Tuesday night. Media members and NFL players (both current and former), including Bell himself, reacted with emotions of surprise, questions surrounding the Jets franchise and coach Adam Gase and inquiries on Bell's next landing spot.

          Bell has disappointed for the Jets since signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract last year, as he has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry with New York -- 51st out of 53 qualifying runners in the NFL during that span.

          As a vested veteran, Bell is not subject to waivers. He will be a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, and as Bell tweeted Tuesday night, he's "ready to go."