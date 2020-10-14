ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited late Tuesday for driving under the influence and could now face league discipline as well as some questions from the team.

Police records show Gordon was also ticketed for speeding -- between 25 and 39 mph over the posted limit -- in downtown Denver. Gordon is scheduled for a Nov. 13 court date.

"We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the Broncos said in a statement Wednesday morning. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

The Broncos players had Sunday, Monday and Tuesday off after their game against the New England Patriots -- originally scheduled for this past Sunday, then postponed one day -- was moved to this Sunday. Gordon was one of several Broncos players who took to social media over the weekend to express frustration that the team had essentially lost its bye week when the game against the Patriots was moved after a positive COVID-19 test by a New England player.

The team returned to work Wednesday morning, and Gordon was taking part in meetings and is expected to practice.

Gordon could face league discipline, including a suspension, during the season. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games of the 2019 season after a September DUI arrest last year, also in downtown Denver.

The running back signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos during the offseason and had his first 100-yard rushing game with the team, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes, in an Oct. 1 win over the New York Jets.

Gordon leads the Broncos in carries (65), rushing yards (281) and rushing touchdowns (3).