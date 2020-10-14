FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- With Sam Darnold's throwing shoulder still ailing, the New York Jets have decided to stick with Joe Flacco at quarterback for this week.

The reeling Jets (0-5) face the Miami Dolphins (2-3) Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Darnold, who sprained the AC joint in the Oct. 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, said Monday in a radio interview that his shoulder was "feeling a lot better" and that he had begun throwing. But he also noted that he was experiencing pain "every now and then."

With the playoffs out of the question, the Jets have opted to take a cautious approach with Darnold, who can return for next week's home game against the Buffalo Bills. That would give him nine games to rebound from an inconsistent start.

Flacco, presiding over the league's lowest-scoring offense, showed obvious rust in last Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

He completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, with no turnovers. He seemed to get more comfortable after a shaky start.

"I felt like after the first two series really, I was able to settle in a little bit and actually start to play football and just play, throw the ball well and move when I had to and do all those things," he said.

Flacco will be handing off to Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine. On Tuesday, the Jets released running back Le'Veon Bell, arguably their most accomplished player on offense.