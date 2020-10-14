NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa has requested a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Correa has played 38 snaps on defense and has 23 special-teams snaps in three games this season.

His request for a trade was first reported by NFL Network.

The Titans signed Correa to a one-year, $2.25 million deal in April. He has played for the Titans since 2018, when he was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Correa finished with five sacks last season and added two more in the postseason. He was hoping for continued success in 2020, though he knew he had to earn his spot once again after the Titans signed free-agent outside linebacker Vic Beasley to a one-year $9.5 million deal.

Correa worked primarily with the first-team defense during camp while Beasley was on the physically unable to perform list. Correa's role decreased once Tennessee signed free-agent edge defender Jadeveon Clowney in September.

The Titans placed Correa on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 30 and removed him from the list Tuesday. Tennessee will release Correa if it is unable to trade him, a source told ESPN.