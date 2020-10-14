JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More bad history for the Jacksonville Jaguars again this week.

The Jaguars will be using their fifth kicker in as many weeks when they play host to Detroit on Sunday, and when Jon Brown attempts a field goal or PAT at TIAA Bank Field, he'll make the Jaguars the first team in NFL history to have a different player attempt a field goal or PAT in five consecutive games.

"We worked him out, he looked good, and [I] guess we'll just have to see when he goes out there on Sunday," head coach Doug Marrone said. "But there's a difference. I think that the one thing about that position that I've kind of learned through my experience is you can go out there and look good in practice but I think it's a whole different ballgame when you go out there on a Sunday and then the pressure [be]comes involved."

The Jaguars are on their fifth kicker because of injuries. Josh Lambo, who has made 74 of 78 field goal attempts (including 11 of 12 from 50 yards or longer) since joining the team during the 2017 season, suffered a hip injury in Week 2 and has been on injured reserve ever since.

The team elevated Brandon Wright from the practice squad, and he made 1 of 2 PATs against Miami in Week 3 but injured his groin during the game. The Jaguars signed Stephen Hauschka and Aldrick Rosas the next week, but Hauschka was unable to play because of knee soreness so Rosas kicked against Cincinnati in Week 4. He made 4 of 5 field goal attempts and his only PAT attempt.

Rosas, however, injured his hip and groin during the game and was placed on the practice squad injured list. Hauschka played in last week's loss at Houston and missed a 24-yard attempt wide left and came up short on a 49-yard attempt. He was released on Monday, and the team elevated Brown from the practice squad.

Brown is a former soccer player at Kentucky who walked on as a football player at Louisville. He was a kickoff specialist and never attempted a PAT or field goal for the Cardinals. He has spent time with Cincinnati and San Francisco after going undrafted in 2016.

Per Elias Sports data, there are only four teams since the 1970 merger that have had five different players attempt a field goal or PAT in a single season. The Jaguars will become the fifth, joining the 2017 Los Angeles Chargers, the 2000 and 1987 Washington squads, and the 1978 New Orleans Saints.

"I can't remember anything like this," said Marrone, whose team became the first in NFL history to lose three consecutive games to winless teams (excluding season openers) with last Sunday's loss to the Texans. "I don't think anyone has been though anything like this as far as the people here, whether it's [special-teams coordinator] Joe DeCamillis, [assistant special-teams coordinator] Mike Mallory or any of the other coaches.

"... Unfortunately a lot of the other players that we've had have been injured or have gotten injured, which is crazy in that regard."