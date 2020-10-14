NFL cancels Pro Bowl for first time since 1949

The NFL has canceled the Pro Bowl as it focuses on completing its full regular season and postseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Wednesday.

Las Vegas, which had been scheduled to host the game, will instead host the Pro Bowl after the 2021 season.

This will be the first time since the 1949 season that the NFL hasn't held some form of a postseason all-star game.

Regardless, the NFL said it will still name Pro Bowl teams at the end of the season in the usual format, through votes by fans, players and coaches. Fan voting begins Nov. 17.

Selected players will participate in what the league called "a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season." Those activities will be held virtually.