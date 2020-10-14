METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans will now host the Super Bowl in 2025 instead of 2024 because of a scheduling conflict that was created by the NFL's upcoming switch to a 17-game schedule, the league announced Wednesday.

Since the date of the Super Bowl will be pushed back a week, it will now conflict with New Orleans' Mardi Gras schedule. That possibility was discussed by NFL, Saints and city officials during the bidding process in 2018 when New Orleans was awarded the Super Bowl for the 11th time.

No site has been selected for the 2024 Super Bowl yet. A source told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that the Las Vegas Raiders have expressed their interest in hosting the game to the NFL.

This switch has been expected since April, when the future switch to a 17-game schedule was approved as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association. It was officially approved by the 32 NFL clubs Wednesday during a virtual league meeting.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played in Tampa, Los Angeles and Glendale, Arizona, over the next three years.

New Orleans, which last hosted the Super Bowl in 2013, was also supposed to host the NCAA Women's Final Four this year. But the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city hosted the college football national championship game in January, and it is scheduled to host the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2022.