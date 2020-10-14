Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reacts to never getting an NFL MVP vote in his career. (0:49)

Russell Wilson's historically strong start has him back in the early-season conversation for NFL MVP. Now it has the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in Madden NFL 21's "99 Club" as well.

Ratings adjusters for the popular video game have increased Wilson's overall rating to 99, the highest possible. It's the first time in Wilson's career that he has reached that rating. He began the season at 97.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf surprised his quarterback with the news Wednesday while Wilson was on the phone with Ken Griffey Jr. for an episode of Wilson's "DangerTalk" podcast. Wilson tweeted the video.

When your boy @dkm14 surprises you and lets you know you're in the @EAMaddenNFL #99Club while you're on the phone with Ken Griffey Jr for @dangertalk.



Dream come true!!! To every kid in the world, WHY NOT YOU!

Metcalf has caught five of Wilson's league-best 19 touchdown passes this season. That includes the game winner Sunday night to move the Seahawks to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

According to the Madden website, only five players had a 99 rating as of Week 4: Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Wilson was at 98 for Week 4, along with teammate Bobby Wagner.