NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a trade that will send outside linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Correa was frustrated with his diminished role after playing only 38 snaps on defense (14%) and 23 special-teams snaps in three games.

Trading Correa gives the fifth-year veteran the fresh start that he wanted. Correa's new team happens to be a Titans AFC South rival. The Titans and Jaguars will meet next on the field in Jacksonville on Dec. 13.

Correa asked the Titans to trade him after he was not active for Tuesday night's 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Tennessee had just removed Correa from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after he was placed on the list on Sept. 30.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said earlier Tuesday that the team would honor Correa's request for a new start somewhere else.

The Jaguars need help at linebacker after the loss of Leon Jacobs to a torn ACL, an injury he suffered during the Jaguars' Sept. 24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cassius Marsh, whom the Jaguars signed to a one-year, $910,000 contract in March, stepped in at strongside linebacker for Jacobs and has just three tackles in the past two games.

The Jaguars have little experienced depth behind middle linebacker Joe Schobert and weakside linebacker Myles Jack. Second-year player Dakota Allen made the first start of his career in last week's game at Houston in place of an injured Jack (ankle). Jack is expected back in the lineup for this week's game against Detroit.

Tennessee signed Correa to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in April. Correa, a 2016 second-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, was acquired by the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft. Correa finished with five sacks during the regular season last year and added two more in the postseason.

News of the trade was first reported by NFL Network.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.