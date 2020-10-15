Adam Schefter reports that the Atlanta Falcons are shutting down their facility Thursday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests, and explains what that might mean for Sunday's game vs. Minnesota. (2:01)

The Atlanta Falcons shut down their facility Thursday morning after multiple positive COVID-19 tests, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One source told Schefter there were four positive tests for the virus, but a Falcons official said the team is "not at four confirmed." The official also told Schefter that the Falcons are "still working through details."

The Falcons placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after, according to sources, the rookie defensive lineman tested positive for the coronavirus.

Davidson, a second-round draft pick out of Auburn, played 12 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams in his team's 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

He was the second Falcons player to test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the regular season. First-round draft pick A.J. Terrell, a cornerback out of Clemson, tested positive the Saturday before the Falcons' Sept. 27 home game against the Chicago Bears. Terrell missed two games before being activated Oct. 8. He was the first NFL player to miss a game because of COVID-19.

The Falcons announced Wednesday night that they had entered the NFL's intensive protocol.

The 0-5 Falcons and interim head coach Raheem Morris are scheduled to take on the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday. The status of that game is now uncertain.

Morris took over after the Falcons fired Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after the loss to the Panthers.