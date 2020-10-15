The Cincinnati Bengals placed starting defensive end Sam Hubbard on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered an injury to his left elbow in last Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hubbard is the second starting defensive lineman the Bengals have lost for an extended period as a result of the game against the Ravens. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Hubbard will have to miss at least three weeks on IR and will not be eligible to return until the Bengals' Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Cincinnati has a bye in Week 9. Coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that he expected Hubbard to miss a couple of weeks.

He becomes the fourth defensive lineman on IR for the Bengals, joining Reader, Mike Daniels and Renell Wren. In addition, defensive tackle Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season.

Hubbard, 25, has a sack, two forced fumbles and 23 tackles this season. He has 15.5 sacks in three NFL seasons.

