BEREA, Ohio - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home Thursday with an illness.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Beckham hadn't tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was taking action by keeping him away from the practice facility out of "an abundance of caution." Beckham took a COVID-19 test Thursday before leaving and Stefanski said the team would know the results of that by Friday.

"How the protocols are, you have to be careful," Stefanski said. "I don't want to assume anything. With all our guys, we'll make sure we follow the protocols and just be safe."

The Browns (4-1) are off to their best start since 1994 and Sunday will be aiming to defeat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the first time in 17 years.

Beckham has been a huge part of the Browns' hot start. He scored three touchdowns in Cleveland's victory over Dallas on Oct. 4, and has 294 yards receiving on 21 receptions this season.

"I don't know if I want to go there yet," answered Stefanski, when asked how it would affect the Browns if Beckham couldn't play in Pittsburgh. "He's a big part of what we do."