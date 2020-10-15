FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was on the field for the start of the team's practice Thursday, which indicates he has been medically cleared to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had tested positive on Oct. 6. He had been officially placed on the COVID list the next day.

The return of Gilmore, who had said he was asymptomatic, comes the same day as quarterback Cam Newton's return to practice. Newton had tested positive Oct. 2 and was placed on the COVID list the next day.

The Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The team also had practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray back at practice, as he had also been on the COVID list. Starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the only player currently remaining on the list.