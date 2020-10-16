Mike Greenberg discusses the Colts' false positive COVID-19 results and understands this will be a part of the NFL landscape in 2020. (1:03)

The Indianapolis Colts will reopen their practice facility Friday after four individuals' re-test for COVID-19 confirmed they were negative, the team announced.

The team closed their facility Friday morning after initial positive tests. They involved one player and three staff members, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. .

Indianapolis is scheduled to have a home game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET).

"After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati," the team's statement said.

The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak, and the New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They're set to play Sunday.

Information from The Associated press was used in this report.