Dan Orlovsky breaks down how NFL players have to take different approaches on game day due to the coronavirus pandemic. (1:09)

The Atlanta Falcons have reopened their facility, the team announced Friday, a day after a member of their organization tested positive for COVID-19, which led to a shutdown.

The reopening indicates that the Falcons' upcoming game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis is set to be played as scheduled.

The Falcons had closed their facility Thursday after the positive test out of "an abundance of caution," with a league official telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that the positive coronavirus test was for a Falcons personnel official, not a player.

The team said it is under the NFL's intensive protocols, which include all meetings being conducted virtually, personal protective equipment such as face masks or shields being worn on the practice field by players and staff at all times, and a daily deep-cleaning of the facility.